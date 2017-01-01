Sharin Regev, Product Manager, Autodesk
„AppFollow allows us to stay connected to our customers. Feedback from users all around the world is automatically translated and pushed to our Slack channel, for easy sharing with all team members.“
Mark Ten, Product Director, Tribuna Digital
„We support more than 300 apps, that's why it's very important for us to find a convenient way to work with reviews and support our users. AppFollow is great in these terms. Considering how many apps we have to serve Slack alers is just a killer feature.“
Matt Krivoshein, Head of mobile acquisition, Forex Club Libertex
„We use AppFollow to track our app rankings and keyword positions in App Store and Google Play. The service is just great and I like the option to automate all the reports and send them to our Slack channels.“
Ilia Kukharev, ASO Manager, Aviasales
„AppFollow is an amazing service. It helps us keep an eye on our competitors' updates, ratings, and feedback in relevant areas on a day-to-day basis.“
Lukas Sygula, Release Manager, Stepstone
„AppFollow makes my life easier providing system to manage team of specialist responsible for app reviews. It's Slack integration keeps me up to date without hassle.“
Diogo Júnior, ASO Specialist, 7Graus
„AppFollow was the first ASO service that really fulfilled my needs as an ASO specialist. I'm always eagering about their new cool features!“
Nika Grigoreva, Marketing manager, MoCo Media
„AppFollow is a very useful service for us. It helps to simplify and automate the work with keywords and reviews. It helps to track the ASO strategy of our competitors.“